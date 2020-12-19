Online concert by Iranian Rastak Music Group

Rastak Music Group performed online concert to mark Yalda Night traditional ceremony. Rastak is active in Iran since 1997. Iranians celebrate Yalda Night, the longest night of the year. Tehran, Iran. December 19, 2020. IRNA/ Marzieh Mousavi.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
"Thus said Zarathustra" to go on stage in Zagreb
Tehran, IRNA - Zagreb Philharmonic, headed by Ali Rahbari an Iranian composer and the singing…
-
Kahjouye Kermani Orchestra online concert amid coronavirus
Kahjouye Kermani Orchestra performed online concert playing music pieces in Ganjali Khan Caravansera…
-
Iran's cinemas, theaters, concert halls to resume operation on June 21
Tehran, June 7, IRNA -- Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has given the green light for reopening…
-
Iran’s artist to hold free street concert to celebrate defeating COVID-19
Tehran, April 27, IRNA – Iranian folk singer Hadi Rostami expressed readiness to hold free…
Your Comment