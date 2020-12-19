Dec 19, 2020, 9:12 AM
Online concert by Iranian Rastak Music Group

Rastak Music Group performed online concert to mark Yalda Night traditional ceremony. Rastak is active in Iran since 1997. Iranians celebrate Yalda Night, the longest night of the year. Tehran, Iran. December 19, 2020. IRNA/ Marzieh Mousavi.

