Migratory birds in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Wetlands

More than 70,000 migratory birds landed in Gandoman and Choghakhor international wetlands and other regional lagoons in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province. Gandoman international Wetland is regarded as the main aquatic ecosystems in West of Iran, Surrounding this wetland are beautiful meadows providing bush grazing grounds for herds. Shahrekord, Iran. November 28, 2020. IRNA/Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi.

