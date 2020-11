Reed beds of Zaribar Wetland is a safe haven for thousands of domestic and migratory birds that come to the area for breeding. Zaribar is located in western Iran on the birds’ North-South migration corridor and changes to a resting place for migratory birds in spring and fall. Nov 17, 2020. IRNA/Mosleh Pir-Khezrian.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish