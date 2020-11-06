Video mapping projected on Azadi Tower to sympathize with Afghanistan

Tehran Municipality implemented a video mapping late on Thursday on the iconic Azadi Tower in southwest Tehran to express solidarity with Afghan people over the recent deadly terror attack in Kabul University. Tehran, , Iran. Nov 6, 2020. IRNA/ Amin Jalali.
