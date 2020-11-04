Nov 4, 2020, 2:27 PM
Eye-catching beauties of Mazandaran Province in northern Iran

Located along the southern coast of the Caspian Sea, Iran’s Mazandaran Province, with its natural beauty and marvelous landscape, attracts millions of travelers all year long. Sari, Iran. Nov 4, 2020. IRNA/ Ehsan Fazli.

