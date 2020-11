Bandar-e Anzali is a harbour town on the Caspian Sea, close to Rasht, Gilan province, northern Iran. The photo album depicts some eye-catching views of the Anzali Wetland and Anzali Port. Anzali Wetland is one of the most significant and largest natural habitats for animals. Rasht, Iran. Nov 2, 2020. IRNA/Mohammad Moheimani.

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish