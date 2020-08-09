Jameh Mosque of Semnan; Historical monument in central Iran

Jame (Grand) Mosque of Semnan in central Iran is one of the ancient and historical monuments that according to historical records was built in the first Islamic century on the ruins of a Sassanid (226-651 CE) fire temple. Semnan, Iran. August 9, 2020. IRNA/Ali Akbar Bandari.
