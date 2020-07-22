Jul 22, 2020, 10:31 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83865241
0 Persons

Tags

Semnan Bazaar; Tourist attraction in central Iran

Bazaars are one of the oldest places in Iranian architecture. Semnan's cross-shaped covered-bazaar marks the heart of the city. It was constructed in the early period of Qajar Dynasty and comprises of two sections, named as the northern and western sectors. Semnan, Iran. July 22, 2020. IRNA/Ali Akbar Bandari.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 3 =