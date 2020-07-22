Semnan Bazaar; Tourist attraction in central Iran

Bazaars are one of the oldest places in Iranian architecture. Semnan's cross-shaped covered-bazaar marks the heart of the city. It was constructed in the early period of Qajar Dynasty and comprises of two sections, named as the northern and western sectors. Semnan, Iran. July 22, 2020. IRNA/Ali Akbar Bandari.

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish