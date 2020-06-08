Salt mines of Garmsar

Garmsar salt mines are one of natural resources and touristic attractions of Semnan province. Many of these mines are located in the mountains and underground. They are extended in a winding tunnel in the heart of the earth. The city has a region with 92 salt mines with the employment of about 400 people. The purity of salt in many of these mines is over 98%, and this feature distinguishes salt of Semnan province from other regions. June 8, 2020. IRNA/Amin Rahmani

3266**2050 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish