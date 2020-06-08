Salt mines of Garmsar

Jun 8, 2020, 2:34 PM
Garmsar salt mines are one of natural resources and touristic attractions of Semnan province. Many of these mines are located in the mountains and underground. They are extended in a winding tunnel in the heart of the earth. The city has a region with 92 salt mines with the employment of about 400 people. The purity of salt in many of these mines is over 98%, and this feature distinguishes salt of Semnan province from other regions. June 8, 2020. IRNA/Amin Rahmani

