Reza Abad Desert; Tourist resort on northeastern Iran

Nomadic town of Reza Abad in Semnan Province is one of the environs of Biarjemand county of Shahrood town, located in a 240-kilometer from Shahroud city. Black tents (Siah Chador) and emigration of nomads, traditional garments of men and women, the beauty of desert sky scenery at night on one of the dome shaped rooftops and spending one night in rural houses, eating local bread and food of Reza Abadi town are of the memorable scenes of the town. Semnan Province, Iran. July 4, 2020/Amin Rahmani.

