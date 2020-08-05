Aug 5, 2020, 10:19 AM
Kalamkari; admirable and noble art in Isfahan

Kalamkari, Khatam, Termeh, and hand-woven carpets are among the most famous handicraft of Isfahan that fascinates foreign tourists, who purchase them as souvenirs. One can buy any Iranian souvenir or handicraft from Naqsh-e Jahan Square or the old Bazaar of Isfahan. Kalamkari art (Textile printing) is the ancient art of hand printing on cotton or silk fabric by natural dyes. Isfahan, Iran. August 5, 2020. IRNA/ Maryam Almomen.

