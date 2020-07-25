Parthian Empire woman skeleton unearthed

Ashraf historical hill in Iran's Isfahan is now the second archaeological site in Isfahan province, after the Silak Hills of Kashan, where a graveyard containing jar burials have been found. The new findings could shed light on the pre-Islamic history of Isfahan. Supervisor of a team of archaeologists working in Ashraf Hill Alireza Ja’fari-Zand said that Parthian Empire woman skeleton was discovered in Iran's Isfahan Ashraf historical hill. Isfahan, Iran. July 25, 2020. IRNA/ Zahra Baghban.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Saffron harvest in Iran's Damghan City
Iranian Saffron known as the “red gold”, is a magical ingredient in Persian culture, from aromatic…
-
Qazvin; Iran's city of reservoirs
Qazvin, Sept 17, IRNA –Qazvin is one of the most important historical cities of Iran. Its constructi…
Your Comment