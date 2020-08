The photo album depicts some photos of the bird's garden in Isfahan Province, Iran. It is a beautiful recreational site that was built in the 1990s. More than 3,000 kinds of birds are kept in 130 different species such as parrots, ducks, flamingo, swans, peacocks, eagles, geese, crows, etc. August 3, 2020. IRNA

3266**2050 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish