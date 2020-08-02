Aug 2, 2020, 3:32 PM
Rice Transplanting farms; Southwestern Iran Beauties in summer time

Sabzkouh river (from Karun tributaries) through the Mashayekh Rural District of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province has caused rice cultivation to flourish since ancient times. Rice cultivation farms in this part of Iran are of beautiful and unique parts of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province. Rice is the regular food of Iranians and characterized by its pleasant taste and smell. Shahrekord, Iran. August 2, 2020. IRNA/ Maryam Almomen.

