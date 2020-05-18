Cleric: Quds Day, to rally support for world oppressed

Referring to current condition and the outbreak of coronavirus, Nekounam said this year the event will be held different from those of previous years.

Over the past few years, maximum participation of people in the Quds Day rallies, the support of the oppressed were shown to the world, he said.

Observing Quds Day every year is to draw the world's attention to a drastic oppression and occupation of Quds, the cleric reiterated.

The Islamic nations will never keep silent and will stand against occupiers of Quds and Palestine.

Freedom-loving people decry Israeli crimes against humanity killing children and the youth in cold blood.

Occupation of Holy Quds is regarded as occupation of culture, civilization and culture of humanity.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish