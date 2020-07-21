Beautiful scenery of Lalehzar City in Kerman; Southern Iran

Lalehzar is a city and the capital of Lalehzar District, Bardsir County, Kerman Province, Iran. Its population is 4,900. Bardsir County is located 60 km west of Kerman - Southern Iran.Kerman Province. July 21, 2020. IRNA/Abouzar Ahmadizadeh.

