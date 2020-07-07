Beautiful nature of Rigan County in Southern Iran

Temperature in some parts of Iran such as Kerman province has risen to 48 degrees centigrade, the mountainous areas of Rigan County in Southern Iran - Kerman Province - are pleasant. Rigan County is a county in Kerman Province in Iran. The capital of the county is Mohammadabad. Kerman, Iran, July 7, 2020. IRNA/Mousa Molaeian.
6125**1416
