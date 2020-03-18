Historical Buildings of Neyshabur in North-Eastern Iran

Neyshabur is one of the major cities of Iran's Khorasan Razavi province in the northeast of the country which hosts lots of tourist attractions like the tomb of the world-renown poet Omar Khayyam and also the grave of Attar Neyshaburi (a Persian poet, mystic, and scholar). Neyshabur, Khorasan Razavi Province,North-Eastern Iran, March 18, 2020. IRNA/Morteza Aminorroayaei.
6125**1424
Related News
-
Kamal-Ol-Molk Iranian renowned Painter Mausoleum in Neyshabur
The building is the burial place of one of the most famous historical characters of the contemporary…
-
Mausoleum of Omar Khayyam in Iran Neyshabur
Snapshots of the mausoleum of Omar Khayyam, a famous Persian poet who was born and laid to…
-
Khayyam; legend from Neyshabur to moon
Shiraz, May 18, IRNA - Perhaps it is safe to say that no poet like Khayyam, the Persian poet…
-
Kashan named Iran's Book Capital
Tehran, Feb 28, IRNA - The central city of Kashan in Isfahan Province has been designated as…
Your Comment