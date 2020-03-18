Mar 18, 2020, 1:52 PM
Historical Buildings of Neyshabur in North-Eastern Iran

Neyshabur is one of the major cities of Iran's Khorasan Razavi province in the northeast of the country which hosts lots of tourist attractions like the tomb of the world-renown poet Omar Khayyam and also the grave of Attar Neyshaburi (a Persian poet, mystic, and scholar). Neyshabur, Khorasan Razavi Province,North-Eastern Iran, March 18, 2020. IRNA/Morteza Aminorroayaei.

