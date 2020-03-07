Felt-making; Very old industry in Iran

Felt-making is a very old industry that nobody knows about the date and place of its emergence, but the oldest examples found in Pazyryk Valley belong to the Achaemenid period.Felt is the simplest type of flooring and its production does not require any special device.Felt is a textile material that is produced by matting, condensing and pressing animal hairs together.The main material used in felt is the white, brown, or black sheep wool. However, sometimes a combination of them or some painted wool is used for the background of the textile.The production of a piece of felt usually takes one day, and the felt-workers often work in double-person teams. Chaharmahal Va Bakhtiari Province, Western Iran, March 7, 2020. IRNA/Maryam Almomen.
6125**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Iran exports $289m of handicrafts
Shahrekord, Sept 30, IRNA – Deputy Minister for Cultural Heritage, Handicraft, and Tourism…
-
Official: Iran equipped with art of alchemy
Tehran, May 23, IRNA - Iran is equipped with the art of alchemy and therefore understands well…
-
UNESCO Seal of Excellence for Shahr-e Kord handicrafts
Tehran, Aug 10, IRNA - Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province has received UNESCO Seal of Excellence…
-
Kelardasht, an ecotourism hub
Tehran, Aug 13, IRNA -- Kelardasht in the northern province of Mazandaran is one of the ecotourism…
-
Ardebil's splendid natural beauty
Tehran, Aug 23, IRNA - Ardebil province in northwest Iran is a top destination for many travelers…
Your Comment