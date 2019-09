Over 2 million people are unofficially involved in producing handicrafts in Iran, whereas 450,000 are currently working officially, the official added.

She went on to say that Iranian handicrafts are now classified in 295 types.

Mahmoudian expressed the hope that the city of Shahrekord will turn into world-renowned for knotted felt carpets.

7129**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish