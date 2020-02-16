Snowy Beautiful Kouhrang on slope of Zagros Mount

There is a popular belief among Iranians that northern regions of Iran should be widened in the hot season to reach cool weather, but that is not the case, you will appreciate the cool weather in Chaharmahal Va Bakhtiari's Kouhrang, Shahrekord/Iran. February 16, 2020. IRNA/Mahmoud Reisi.
