Winter season is an excellent time to travel to Iran and especially Kish and Qeshm Islands in Southern Iran. Western and northwestern areas in winter time get a decent amount of snowfall. If you are a big fan of skiing, Visit Iran particularly Tehran, Shahrekord, Tabriz and Ardebil in winter. Iran, January 26, 2020. IRNA.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Iran's Persepolis covered by winter snow
Photos show Persepolis or Takht-e Jamshid in winter, 2020. Persepolis, founded by Darius The…
-
Semirom waterfal in winter; beautiful tourist attraction in Iran
Semirom waterfall is one of the most famous natural tourist attractions in the central Iran…
-
Iran tourism to attract more Indian and Chinese tourists
Tehran, Jan 19, IRNA – Head of Iran Hotel Association Jamshid Hamzehzadeh said on Sunday…
-
Dozens die in Pakistan due to cold weather, heavy snowfall
Islamabad, Jan 14, IRNA -- At least 46 people have died in Pakistan due to cold weather and…
-
Snow whitens cities in southern Iran
Although people in southern Iran annually experience hot weather in first half of the year,…
-
Zaribar Wetland, safe haven for birds in winter
Zaribar Wetland, which is among Iran's valuable ecosystems, welcomes annually different domestic,…
-
Kazerun; Famous for Ancient Bishapur City and Parishan Lake
Kazerun, IRNA – Kazerun in southwestern Iran is situated on a plain among high limestone ridges…
-
Izeh reliefs take visitors inside 5000-year-old civilization
Tehran, Jan 4, IRNA – Visiting southern parts of beautiful Iran in winter days is a pleasant…
-
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 2
Tehran, Jan 2, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in…
Your Comment