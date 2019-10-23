Migration of birds to Gandoman internatinal Wetland

Gandoman international Wetland is regarded as the main aquatic ecosystems in West of Iran, Surrounding this wetland are beautiful meadows providing bush grazing grounds for herds. The Cheroo Mountain Ranges standing at a height of 3.500 m, and spanning a distance of west to south of this wetland brings Casts a glorious reflection of its landscape and beauty in these waters, Shahrekord, Iran, October 22, 2019. IRNA/Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi.
