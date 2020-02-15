Feb 15, 2020, 11:51 AM
Armenians commemorate 41st victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution

The 41st victory anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution is commemorated by a crowd of Armenian Minorities residing in Iran along with a number of local officials in Tehran, Iran February 14, 2020. Jenia Abadian/IRNA

