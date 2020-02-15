Armenians commemorate 41st victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution

The 41st victory anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution is commemorated by a crowd of Armenian Minorities residing in Iran along with a number of local officials in Tehran, Iran February 14, 2020. Jenia Abadian/IRNA
9341**1424
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Islamic Revolution victory anniv celebrated in Portugal
Madrid, Feb 12, IRNA -- Ceremony marking the 41st victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution…
-
Anniversary of victory of Islamic Revolution held in Uruguay
Tehran, Feb 12, IRNA - The ceremonies to mark the 41st anniversary of the glorious victory…
-
Nicaragua congratulates Iran Islamic Revolution anniv.
Tehran, Feb 12, IRNA - Vice President of Nicaragua Rosario Murillo in a message congratulated…
Your Comment