New Year of the Monotheistic Religions in Iran

These days, Christian compatriots in Iran are getting ready to celebrate their New Year. In the meantime, a group of these compatriots appear in monuments dedicated to the memory of their martyrs. The following images belong to the tombs of Armenian, Assyrian, Zoroastrian, and Jewish martyrs, Tehran, Iran. Dec 28, IRNA/Seyed Saeid Reza Razavi.

