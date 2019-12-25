Iran congratulates Christians on Christmas Eve

"Gracious #Iran has historically been a safe & warm haven for the followers of the Jesus Christ, whom the world today is in need of the ethical teachings of him," Mousavi said.

"I wish all Christians around the world especially our compatriots a very merry Christmas & a happy new year ahead," he added.

‌"The birth of Jesus Christ is a wondrous occasion to celebrate," he added.

Earlier, Armenian Archbishop of Tehran and Northern Iran Sebouh Sarkissyan said that the Armenian community has been living peacefully together with Iranians for centuries and it has always been a safe place for the Armenians.

Armenia is our historic land and Iran is our birthplace of the birthplace of our fathers, he said adding that we have been living peacefully with each other for many years.

Iranians have always been advocates of peace and friendship, he said, noting that Iran has long been harbor for different tribes as well as followers of various religions. It is also home to followers of different faiths including Christians, Muslims and Jews who are performing their traditions freely.

Armenian Iranians are ethnic Armenian citizens of Iran. They are mostly concentrated in Tabriz, Tehran and Isfahan's Jolfa (Nor Jugha) quarter, and an estimated 70,000 to 200,000 remain in the country.

Today the Armenians are Iran's largest Christian religious minority.

