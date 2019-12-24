Dec 24, 2019, 9:32 AM
WCC to examine Iranian artifacts for registration

The World Craft Council inspectors have come to Malayer, Hamedan province, to examine the provincial handicrafts and woodcarving for registration.The inspectors were warmly welcomed by the people, artists, and the officials of Malayer, western Iran. Malayer,West Iran, December 24, 2019. IRNA.

