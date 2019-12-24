World Crafts Council to enlist wood carving in Iran's Malayer

World Crafts Council-Asia Pacific Region President Ghada Hijjawi added that she will include the wood carving in the Iranian city of Malayer in her report to be included in the global arts.

World Crafts Council (WCC) -Asia Pacific Region Director Ghada Hijavi said on Monday that 10 Iranian cities have already joined the network of global creative cities and four more cities are to be added in the list by end of 2019.

The World Craft Council (WCC) inspectors visited Malayer to examine the provincial handicrafts and woodcarving for registration.

Ghada Hijavi said on Monday that 30 cities in Asia Pacific Region are globalized and active in the field of handicrafts, including 10 cities in Iran.

The inspectors were warmly welcomed by the people, artists, and the officials of Malayer, western Iran.

WCC-Asia Pacific Region Director Ghada Hijavi, Vice President of South Pacific of the WCC Kevin Murray, and Vida Tohdi, the caretaker of Office for Development in Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization’s Handicrafts Department are currently on a visit to Malayer to work out their professional examination prerequisite for registration.

The group is to tour industrial towns, fairs, research and training centers to complete their inspection in the city of Malayer.

