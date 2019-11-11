Shia-Sunni Unity Week celebrated in Iran's Chabahar

Unity Week marks the auspicious occasion of birthday of Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) observed in the timeframe of one week.The week also covers the difference on birthday date of the Great Prophet (PBUH) surfaced in the books of the Shia leaders and the Sunni leaders. Iran has put forward an initiative to celebrate one week as the Unity Week, Chabahar, Iran, November 11, 2019. IRNA/Rostam Karimi.
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Shia-Sunni unity, main pillar of Iran power
Orumiyeh, Nov 11, IRNA – Unity of Shia and Sunni Muslim communities is the main pillar of the…
-
Rouhani: Iran to introduce Hormuz Peace initiative at UNGA session
Tehran, Sept 22, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that Iran will raise…
-
Club of sanctioned countries: Potential bloc against US ‘economic terrorism’
Tehran, Sept 18, IRNA - An Iranian parliamentary faction has come up with the idea of establishing…
-
Rouhani says Imam Khomeini's thoughts must develop
Tehran, Aug 24, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that the thoughts and ideas…
-
Leader lauds unity among Iran armed forces
Tehran, April 17, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei…
-
Riyadh seeks to expand sphere of influence
Tehran, April 9, IRNA - Experts on Middle East affairs refered to the recent trip of a Saudi…
-
Hamas sympathizes with victims of Iran deadly floods
Tehran, April 9, IRNA - Head of Palestine Islamic Resistance Movement’s Political Office Ismail…
Your Comment