Shia-Sunni Unity Week celebrated in Iran's Chabahar

Unity Week marks the auspicious occasion of birthday of Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) observed in the timeframe of one week.The week also covers the difference on birthday date of the Great Prophet (PBUH) surfaced in the books of the Shia leaders and the Sunni leaders. Iran has put forward an initiative to celebrate one week as the Unity Week, Chabahar, Iran, November 11, 2019. IRNA/Rostam Karimi.

