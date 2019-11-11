Shia-Sunni unity, main pillar of Iran power

Mamusta Mostafa Mahmoudi, Piranshahr, Friday prayer leader of Piranshahr in northwestern Iranian province of West Azarbaijan, made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on the occasion of Unity Week began on November 10 in Iran.

The more Shia and Sunni communities are united, the more successful they will be in the political, military and economic arenas, the cleric said.

The Sunni cleric further referred to ignorance of the unity between Shia and Sunni as the important factor that has caused regional conflicts over the past several years.

Meanwhile, he criticized the enemies for trying in vain to sow discord among the Shia and Sunni Muslims.

Unity Week marks the auspicious occasion of birthday of Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) observed in the timeframe of one week.

The week also covers the difference on birthday date of the Great Prophet (PBUH) surfaced in the books of the Shia leaders and the Sunni leaders. Iran has put forward an initiative to celebrate one week as the Unity Week.

