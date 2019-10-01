Oct 1, 2019, 11:04 AM
Urmia Lake; Iran's tourist attraction

Urmia Lake has spent the tumultuous days of the swimming season. As the lake's water cools down due to the gradual lowering of the air temperature at the autumn season. The number of domestic and foreign tourists on the shores of the lake in the East and West Azerbaijan provinces, many people from neighboring cities watch and swim there. Urmia, Oct 1, IRNA / Ali Hamed Haghdoust.

