Urmia Lake; Iran's tourist attraction

Urmia Lake has spent the tumultuous days of the swimming season. As the lake's water cools down due to the gradual lowering of the air temperature at the autumn season. The number of domestic and foreign tourists on the shores of the lake in the East and West Azerbaijan provinces, many people from neighboring cities watch and swim there. Urmia, Oct 1, IRNA / Ali Hamed Haghdoust.
Related News
-
Lake Urmia’s surface area expanding compared to last year
Orumiyeh, Aug 21, IRNA - The surface area of Lake Urmia has increased by 1,015 square kilometers…
-
Return Of Life To Iran's Lake Orumiyeh
Iran's Lake Orumiyeh called "Azarbaijan's Negin Firuzeh", is the scene of happy and enthusiastic…
-
Ships start ferrying at Urmia Lake thanks to high water
Urmia, May 12, IRNA – The Hamzeh ship, which had run aground at Urmia Lake because of drought…
-
Imperilled Lake Urmia totally revived: Official
Urmia, May 11, IRNA – 'The water level of Lake Urmia in the East Azarbaijan province of Iran…
-
Iran's Lake Urmia water level increasing: Expert
Tehran, Dec 23, IRNA – An Iranian official said on Sunday that the level of water in Lake Urmia,…
-
Local communities’ aid important for Urmia Lake revival
Mahabad, Dec 11, IRNA – Urmia Lake Restoration Programs (ULRP) utilize the important aid of…
-
Rouhani: Go’vt abiding by commitments regarding Orumieh Lake
Orumieh, Nov 20, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that the Government of Prudence…
-
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 14
Tehran, April 14, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers…
Your Comment