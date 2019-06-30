Return Of Life To Iran's Lake Orumiyeh

Iran's Lake Orumiyeh called "Azarbaijan's Negin Firuzeh", is the scene of happy and enthusiastic visitors and tourists. The Lake has been greatly replenished and revived due to relatively heavy rains in the past two months spring season, with its water surpassing 5 billion cubic meters. Lake Orumiyeh, a salt lake, which once had a surface area of 5,000 square kilometers (almost 2,000sq miles) shrank to just 700sq km in 2013. The reasons were both a prolonged drought and mismanagement by local officials and Department of the Environment. Tabriz, June 30/ Seyed Kazem Yousefi