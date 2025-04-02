Israel expands ground offensive in Gaza to seize ‘extensive territory’

Israel has announced a significant expansion of its ground assault in Gaza, aiming to seize large areas of Palestinian territory and incorporate them into the already occupied zones within the besieged enclave.

On Wednesday morning, the minister in charge of military affairs, Israel Katz, said that troops were advancing to clear southern Gaza and capture extensive swathes of territory.

Since Israel resumed the war on March 18, Israeli forces have reoccupied the strategic Netzarim corridor, which divides Gaza in half. This corridor was previously vacated as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas earlier in the year.

Reports suggest that Israel has already taken control of approximately 62 square kilometers (24 square miles) of Gaza—about 17 percent of its total area—designating these lands as part of a so-called “buffer zone” along the enclave’s periphery.

Israeli forces also maintain their presence along the Philadelphi corridor on the Gaza–Egypt border.

Both Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier warned of plans to occupy additional areas in Gaza to pressure Hamas into meeting Israeli demands. These include the release of all Israeli prisoners and the complete disarmament and surrender of the group.

The announcement on Wednesday morning followed overnight airstrikes on the southern Gaza cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis. The bombings resulted in significant Palestinian casualties, including children.

Netanyahu insists that Hamas release the 59 Israeli prisoners still held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, but without committing to ending the war and withdrawing troops.

Hamas has rejected these demands, instead calling for negotiations to progress to the second phase of the January ceasefire.

