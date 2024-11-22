Protesters in Tehran demand Israel’s expulsion from UN

The protesters on Friday also condemned the Israeli genocide and war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza and expressed their outrage over the UN's silence.

They referred to the recent arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant for war crimes, shouting, “Child-killing Zionists must be executed; the Israeli regime must be expelled.”

Demonstrators also condemned the West’s military and political support for the Israeli regime, in particular the US veto of a recent resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

They expressed dismay with the ineffectiveness of the UN Security Council in stopping Israeli atrocities.

Hayati, a retired civil servant who took part in the protest, told IRNA, “Over the past year, while Israel has committed war crimes and genocide in Palestine and Lebanon, there has been no decisive response from international organizations. In fact, just recently, the US vetoed a ceasefire resolution in the Security Council.”

“The voice of the nations is certainly different from that of Western governments, and we, as part of the great Iranian nation, have come to fulfill our duty in support of the oppressed,” he added.

The protesters also demanded that the message of their gathering be conveyed by the UN representative in Tehran to senior UN officials, urging the body to pressure Israel to halt its crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

The United States on Wednesday vetoed a draft resolution from ten non-permanent members of the UN Security Council that called for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all prisoners.

It was the fourth time the US has vetoed a ceasefire resolution in support of the Israeli regime.

