Official rejects Bloomberg’s “selective” report on Pezheshkian remarks

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Director of Communication and Information of the President's Office, Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabai, has said that a Bloomberg report on Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s response to a question has been selective and inaccurate.

Tabatabai’s comment comes Tuesday after Bloomberg’s coverage of President Pezeshkian’s remarks during a roundtable with US journalists a day earlier.

He said that the president’s remarks were all about global peace and countering warmongering and mass killing across the world.

Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif also warned on his official X account today about efforts over the past 70 years aimed at depicting a reverse image of this region, urging the Iranian people to trust their own officials instead of the Zionist media.

