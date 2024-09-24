Official rejects Bloomberg’s “selective” report on Pezheshkian remarks

Tabatabai’s comment comes Tuesday after Bloomberg’s coverage of President Pezeshkian’s remarks during a roundtable with US journalists a day earlier.

He said that the president’s remarks were all about global peace and countering warmongering and mass killing across the world.

Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif also warned on his official X account today about efforts over the past 70 years aimed at depicting a reverse image of this region, urging the Iranian people to trust their own officials instead of the Zionist media.

