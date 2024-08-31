Netanyahu seeks to fragment entire region: Lebanon’s Berri

In a speech on Saturday, Berri emphasized the critical need for unwavering support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amidst Israel’s ongoing “genocidal war.”

“We must stand by Gaza and support the Palestinian nation’s legitimate right to establish an independent state with al-Quds as its capital,” he stated, calling for an immediate cessation of the violence in Gaza.

The Lebanese official pointed out that the Israeli regime is obstructing efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

Berri characterized the Israeli regime’s actions in Gaza and in other fronts as a deliberate strategy to alter the region’s demographic and geographical landscape.

He warned that such maneuvers threaten not only the Palestinian cause but also the stability of the entire region.

