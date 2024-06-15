Jun 15, 2024, 1:35 PM
Iran nominates author, illustrator for Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award 2025

Tehran, IRNA – The Children’s Book Council of Iran has nominated an author and an illustrator for the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award 2025.

Navid Seyyed-Aliakbar has been nominated in the writers’ category, while Ali-Reza Goldouzian has been nominated in the illustrators’ category, as reported by IRNA on Saturday.

Established in 2002 in Sweden, the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award is presented annually to an individual or organization for their significant contributions to children’s and young adult literature. It is the second most prestigious literary award after the Hans Christian Andersen Award.

Seyyed-Aliakbar and Goldouzian have been recognized for their impactful work in fostering children’s creativity and promoting literature

Navid Seyyed-Aliakbar​​​​​
Ali-Reza Goldouzian

