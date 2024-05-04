In memory of a worker who lost his life to MEK terrorism

This year, International Workers' Day takes on a particular significance for Iranian families who have lost loved ones to terrorism, particularly those who were targeted due to their work or activism. In Iran, countless families have been torn apart by acts of terror, leaving behind grieving loved ones and shattered communities. Among the victims are hardworking individuals, laborers, and workers who were targeted simply for striving to provide for their families and contribute to their communities. It's worth noting that about 10% of all Iranian terror victims were workers and 68% of them were between 18 to 30 years old. They fell prey to various terror groups such as MEK, KDP, Komala, Jundullah, and others. These groups employed various methods, including bombing and mining, kidnapping and torture, assassination, and suicide operations.

Among these, the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MEK) has the highest portion in the assassination of workers. The MEK is one of the most notorious terrorist groups currently facing trial in Iran for its heinous crimes. The MEK has a long history of violence and bloodshed, and Iranian workers have been among its victims. The stories of these workers serve as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the injustice faced by ordinary people caught in the crossfire of political turmoil and violence. Their voices may have been silenced, but their legacies live on, inspiring us to advocate for justice and peace.

Seyed Ghasem Hossenini: A Life Dedicated to Workers' Rights

Among all the worker victims, one individual stands out for his unwavering dedication and sacrifice. His story exemplifies the bravery of countless workers who have faced violence and injustice. Seyed Ghasem Hosseini was born on August 31, 1954 in a village near Torbat Heydariyeh city. After receiving elementary education, he joined the workforce at Zagros Company in Tehran, later moving to the Iran National Ccompany in Mashhad, where he worked as a lathe operator. Seyed Ghasem Hosseini was not just a worker; he was an active participant in the revolutionary movements of his time, advocating for the rights of his fellow workers and standing up against injustice. He was deeply committed to the Islamic Revolution and played an active role in mobilizing workers to support the revolution. After the revolution, he was elected as the representative of workers at the Iran National company, a position that reflected the respect and admiration he held among his peers. His wife remembers him fondly as a dedicated family man who cherished his time with his children. On September 25, 1980, Martyr Hosseini’s life was tragically cut short when he was assassinated by MEK terrorists. He was on his way to work when he was ambushed and shot multiple times. His death left a void in the lives of his family and friends and served as a stark reminder of the brutality of the MEK.

Hosseini's Legacy: A Symbol of Resilience and A Call for Justice

Despite the pain and loss caused by terrorism, the stories of victims like Seyed Ghasem Hosseini serve as a testament to the resilience of human spirit. His dedication to his work, his unwavering support for workers' rights, and his commitment to the ideals of the revolution continue to inspire those who knew him and those who learn about his life. His story is a powerful reminder of the human cost of terrorism and the importance of holding terrorist groups, like the MEK, accountable for their crimes. The ongoing trial in Iran offers hope for justice for the victims and their families.

As we commemorate International Workers' Day, we must also stand in solidarity with the families of victims and support efforts to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice. Let International Workers' Day be a day to not only celebrate the contributions of workers but also to recommit ourselves to building a world free from terrorism and violence, where workers can live and work in peace and security.

(By Iranian Human Rights NGO Habilian)

4194