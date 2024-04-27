Iran’s team grabs 3 medals at Changwon 2024 World para shooting

Iran claimed a silver medal at the P6-Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol SH1 of the Changwon 2024 WSPS World Cup on Friday.

Iranian pair Mohammadreza Mirshafiei and Nasrin Shahi lost to Indian athletes Nihal Singh and Sharma Bhakti 16-6 in the final match.

Nasrin Shahi, Sara Javanmardi, and Faezeh Ahmadi, members of Iran's women's national shooting team, advanced to the final stage in the women's air pistol P2, SH1 class.

In the final stage, Shahi won the gold with 239.7 points, Javanmardi ranked third in the shoot-off with 214.8 points and won the bronze medal. And, Ahmadi ranked sixth with 148 points.

Mohammadreza Mirshafiei reached the final stage in the air pistol by ranking third in the preliminary stage and stood in second place by scoring 234.8 points, winning the silver medal.

The 2024 World Shooting Para Sport is held in Changwon, South Korea from April 22 to May 1.

