"Bell of Islamic Revolution" rings in Iranian schools nationwide

Coincidently, the bell was rung at schools across Iran to mark the event.

Due to the pandemic, the ceremony on the Islamic Revolution anniversary was broadcast live.

Annually, Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) which starts on February 1 is celebrated across Iran to mark victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The day remembers the return of the late Imam Khomeini - the Father of the Islamic Revolution and Founder of the Islamic Republic - to Iran after 15 years of exile.

So, the bell was rung at 09:27 hours local time which is the exact time of Imam Khomeini’s return.

His return led to the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution only ten days later. The period has been termed as Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) in Iran.

Annually, Iranian officials go to Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum and pay tribute to him.

On January 31, 2022, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the mausoleum of the Founder of the Islamic Republic, uttered prayer and recited Quran to pay homage to the late Imam, Islamic Revolution and war-time martyrs, and defenders of the holy shrines.

