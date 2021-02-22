FM Zarif: Saudi Arabia can not achieve goals in Yemen

In an interview with Al-Manar Lebanese Television channel on Tuesday night, Zarif said: If Israel wants to attack Iran, it would be its suicide.

"Iran's neighbors made the mistake of allowing Israel to drag the conflict into their territory and Israel will soon take away security from these countries while they will not be able to defend themselves", he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister said that Iran's goal in Syria is to fight terrorism, and Israel must understand that the policy of supporting terrorist groups will not go unanswered.

Regarding the latest developments in Lebanon, the Iranian Foreign Minister said: "Iran is helping the Lebanese groups reach an agreement with each other, and also no one can impose an agreement on the Lebanese people."

He added: "After the explosion of the port of Beirut, Iran offered to provide assistance to Lebanon, but US pressure prevented it."

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish