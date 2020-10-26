Iran's envoy submits credentials to Zimbabwean president

During the meeting, Abbas Navazani and Mnangagwa stressed the need to promote bilateral relations, especially in the fields of trade and economy.

They also called for holding joint economic commission in Tehran in the near future.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the new ambassador said, "We want to expand ties with Zimbabwe in all fields, including economy and culture."

Navazani also called for the lifting of western sanctions, especially those of the US, against Zimbabwe, reiterating that Iran considers these sanctions to be a form of economic terrorism that targets ordinary people.

