Sep 17, 2020, 1:46 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 84043367
0 Persons

Tags

China calls for more cooperation with Iran

China calls for more cooperation with Iran

Beijing, Sept 17, IRNA – Assistant Foreign Minister of China Deng Li in a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador in Beijing Mohammad Kehsavarzzadeh voiced his country's interest in sustainable expansion of ties with Iran in every field.

He also noted that his country favors the implementation of the agreements between the leaders of the two countries.

Deng Li said mutual supports of both countries for each other in the international arena is a sign of friendship between the countries.

Appreciating China's helps to Iran to fight the coronavirus epidemic, Keshavarzzadeh thanked Beijing for its valuable supports in the international arena.

He also expressed his inclination for strengthening the friendly ties with China in every field.

The two officials also discussed Iran and China relations and issues of mutual interest.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 5 =