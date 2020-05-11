Khwarizmi Int'l Award festival focuses on knowledge-based entrepreneurship

The international event also concentrates on commercializing the researches and preparing the ground for further international scientific cooperation.

Those who are interested in attending the 34th Khwarizmi International Award festival should register as of today (May 11).

The participants will have about three months to send their plans to the festival.

For further details, the interested can see www.khwarizmi.ir.

Also, Khwarizmi Youth Award opened registration for its 22nd festival as of Monday.

The interested can see http://www.irost.org/young for receiving further details.

In 1987, the leading Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology IROST, affiliated to the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, decided to institute an award, which acknowledges the Iranian outstanding achievements in the field of Science and Technology, according to KIA.

IROST proposed the creation of the Khwarizmi Award in memory of Abu Jafar Mohammad Ibn Mousa Khwarizmi, the great Iranian Mathematician and Astronomer(770-840 C.E).

