In phtos; Iran marks National Army Day across the country

The anniversary of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was held on Friday in Tehran and other cities across Iran. The Islamic Republic of Iran is marking its National Army Day on Friday with grand military parades across the country, showcasing the country's latest military achievements.

Apr 18, 2025, 12:09 PM

