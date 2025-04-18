Iran displays defense achievements on Army Day

Iran is marking its National Army Day on April 18 with grand military parades across the country, showcasing the country's latest defense achievements.

The 29th of the Iranian month of Farvardin (April 18) was named the National Army Day by the late founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini.

High-ranking government and military officials are attending the Army Day ceremony underway in Tehran.

Army Day was included in the Iranian calendar after a historic letter from the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, in April 1979.

He voiced strong support for the Army and ordered Army troops to hold massive parades across the country on April 18 every year to express their combat readiness.

