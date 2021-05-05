From rose to rose water; in Iran's Kashan

Rosewater is created by distilling rose petals with steam. Rosewater is fragrant, and it is sometimes used as a mild natural fragrance as an alternative to chemical-filled perfumes. Rosewater has been used for thousands of years, including in the Middle Ages. It is thought to have originated in what is now Iran. Niasar is a city and capital of Niasar District, in Kashan County, Isfahan Province, Iran. May 4, 2021. IRNA/Hossein Mansouri Far.

6125**2050 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish