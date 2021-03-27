Mar 27, 2021, 12:43 PM
China-Iran exhibition of historical documents on mutual cooperation opens in Tehran

On the occasion of 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Iran, an exhibition of historical documents of cooperation between the two countries was opened by their Foreign Ministers in Tehran, Iran. March 27, 2021. IRNA/Amin Jalali.

