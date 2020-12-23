Azeri Deputy PM meets with Vaezi

Azerbaijan Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mostafayev on Tuesday night met with the Head of Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi. Vaezi expressed joy over the termination of military conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, saying that Iran is ready to help resolve permanently the dispute between the two neighboring countries. Tehran, Iran. . Dec 23, 2020. IRNA/ Asghar Khamseh.
