Iran-Azerbaijan border always been border of peace, friendship: Vaezi

Talking to reporters after a meeting with Azerbaijan Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mostafayev on Tuesday, he described the meeting as constructive and positive, adding that after the end of the military conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, new conditions were created in the region, so it was necessary to discuss issues of mutual concern.

Referring to the words of the President Aliyev, who called the border with Iran as border of peace and friendship, he said that the Islamic Republic of Iran also considers its border with Azerbaijan border of peace, friendship and brotherhood.

"We believe that today is the time to deepen friendship between regional states, and holding multilateral meetings, can resolve possible misunderstandings among them," Vaezi said.

Noting that economic and trade relations between the two countries were not severed even for a day during the outbreak of coronavirus, he said that the two countries have made good progress in concluding preferential trade agreements.

Mustafayev also appreciated Iranian officials for their principled and constructive support and stances, saying that the presidents of the two countries have raised bilateral relations to the highest level over the past 7 years.

Earlier during the meeting with Azerbaijan Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev on Tuesday, Vaezi added that Iran has always believed that differences between countries, especially neighbors, should be resolved through negotiation, and that war could in no way replace political solutions.

As Azerbaijan's president has emphasized, Iran considers its border with this country as the border of peace and friendship and has always respected the territorial integrity of all countries and called on other countries to respect each other's territorial integrity, he said.

It is necessary to avoid any action or movement that causes misunderstanding and creates grounds for strained relations with others, Vaezi reiterated.

Noting that Iran has always been interested to enhance ties with Azerbaijan, he said that the two countries should do their best to accelerate implementation of joint projects such as the construction of railways, dams and power plants in order to pave way for the expansion of interactions and relations.

Mustafayev, for his part, hailed bilateral relations, saying that longstanding ties and Iran's supports to Azerbaijan over the past years have always been a source of encouragement for the country's government and nation.

President Aliyev has always considered borders of the two countries as borders of peace and friendship.

Azerbaijan Republic has always respected all countries' territorial integrity, he said, noting that Iran, as a great country and a friendly and brother neighbor has always enjoyed a high position among the people and government of Azerbaijan, and relations with it have been and are a strategic relationship for Azerbaijan.

